As the first installment of the Florida Beach Bowl approaches, Johnson C. Smith and Fort Valley State are feeling the support from their respective conferences.

During a virtual press conference, Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs, who also took part in the first Celebration Bowl as the running back coach for North Carolina A&T, spoke about the support he has received from his fellow SIAC head coaches.

“The SIAC has a group of head coaches who are all extremely supportive of each other. Not only have the guys called us and wished us good luck, but we’ve all been in touch with [Benedict head coach Chennis Berry] and told him how proud of him we are,” said Gibbs. “So the coaches are proud of us, and we’re proud to go out and represent all of the coaches. We all support each other because, at the end of the day, all HBCUs are one big family. So we got to support each other.”

Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers echoed the sentiments of Coach Gibbs regarding receiving support from his fellow CIAA coaches and his support for the SIAC in kind.

“So we’re excited to represent the conference, and we know the CIAA plays a good brand of football,” said Flowers. “Very happy for Benedict and the SIAC. Having been a head coach in the conference, I think I’m one of the few that’s been a head coach and an assistant coach in both conferences. So just excited for the opportunity for the conferences to go at it, and hopefully, we can put a blemish on coach Gibbs’ bowl record.”

Not only are the team’s head coaches feeling the support from their respective conferences, but the Florida Beach Bowl committee has felt the support from the HBCU community.

In addition to speaking about getting the seal of approval from the teams that were not selected, Florida Beach Bowl CEO Victor Robenson spoke about the feedback he’s received since the game’s announcement as well as how the conference’s commissioners and the school’s athletic directors have helped him throughout this process.

“It’s what I expected. It’s about partnership and community that’s all I see in it, said Florida Beach Bowl CEO Victor Robinson. “We are all here together to build the Florida Beach Bowl to be the championship game that we want it to be down the line.”

Both Fort Valley State and Johnson C. Smith finished the regular season with identical 7-3 overall records, including 6-2 conference records.

They beat out a loaded field of contenders to be selected for the bowl, including conference championship runner-ups Fayetteville State and Albany State.

Both coaches have extensive histories with their opposing conferences as coaches and as players.

Gibbs previously played and coached for North Carolina Central when they were a member of the CIAA.

Meanwhile, Flowers previously served as head coach for Fort Valley State and as an offensive coordinator with Miles College.