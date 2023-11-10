The Delaware State and Norfolk State football teams have had similar 2023 seasons so far.

The young Spartans and rebuilding Hornets have had their fair share of close calls and missed opportunities this year and will try to get their first MEAC win of the season over the other Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Dover. Kickoff time is noon.

“We’re playing pretty good football these past few weeks,” first-year Hornets head coach Lee Hull said. “If you take a play or two here, a few of our games likely have a different result. I just want us to keep getting better as a team. It’s our first year together, and we’re still learning from each other and stop making those mistakes that are killing us.”

The Hornets fell behind 17-3 at Morgan State last weekend, and even with redshirt freshman quarterback Marqui Adams’ return to the lineup (22-for-28 for 192 yards) sparking the offense, it wasn’t enough in a 24-17 loss that dropped them to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.

Even with the slow start to the season, Hull is confident the never-say-die attitude of his team will bear fruit in the long run.

“These guys keep fighting, they never give up, and that’s the mark of a team that’s going to have success,” he said. “If you’ve got that fight in you and you give yourself a chance, good things are going to happen.”

Spartans head coach Dawson Odums preaches a similar philosophy, and Norfolk State has put it into practice. Of the Spartans’ seven losses this season, only two have been by more than a single possession.

“[This season] defines your character, who you are, and what you’re about,” he said. “One thing coaches appreciate is other programs recognized that you’re not going to give up and you’re going to play hard. That’s a testament to our coaching staff and the young men we’ve recruited. It’s going to come together.”

Odums sees parallels between his team and Lee Hull’s Hornets, which will make for an interesting game on Saturday.

“[DSU] is sort of like us; they’re trying to find a way, and the ball just hasn’t bounced their way,” he said. “Coach Hull has those guys fighting hard and playing hard. They’re getting better. We’re both in the same boat. We’re trying to find a W.”