Jeremy Moussa, who leads the SWAC in passing yards and touchdowns, is not expected to start on Saturday for Florida A&M in the final home game of the regular season.

Head coach Willie Simmons will insert redshirt sophomore Junior Muratovic against Lincoln (CA). Early this week, Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat that Moussa would be listed as “doubtful” after taking a big hit last Saturday against Alabama A&M last Saturday.

“Jeremy took a shot last week, but he could very well play if we need him to,” Simmons told the newspaper. “But we have to make smart decisions for the long haul. Hopefully, for us, we have four more games left. So, if that means sitting Jeremy or other guys this week, we’ll do that.”

Simmons later confirmed to HBCU Gameday that Moussa, the preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, would be out. For the season, Moussa has thrown for 2,226 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

“For the sake of making decisions that will affect us long term, it’s best that we hold him (Moussa) this week,” he told the website. Junior will be ready to go. Ja’Cory Jordan will be ready and DJ Boney will be the next guy up. Those guys are in practice this week with the thought that they’ve got to be ready to play.”

Muratovic has one career start in his three seasons at FAMU, replacing former Rattlers quarterback Rasean McKay for a Week 2 game versus Fort Valley in 2021.

In that game, he threw for 120 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Rattlers’ 34-7 win that day.

For his career, Muratovic has completed 40 completed passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.