This Saturday brings the official beginning of the postseason in the CIAA, seeing the Fayetteville State Broncos and the Virginia Union Panthers clash for the conference title in Salem, Virginia.

While Fayetteville State is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the championship game, looking for its second straight win, Virginia Union is playing in the conference championship game for the first time since 2007.

Fayetteville State finished the season with an 8-2 record entering this game, winning 15 straight contests against the CIAA.

The Broncos’ last loss against a conference opponent came in a 31-28 home loss against the Panthers last season.

On the other hand, Virginia Union enters this game with a 9-1 record. The team’s only loss this season came against Fayetteville State, ending up on the wrong side of a 10-7 result.

Two key factors that ultimately decided that game were the stormy conditions and the fact that Virginia Union played without star running back Jada Byers.

Byers, who was out with a leg injury, had his starting spot filled by backup running back Curtis Allen. Allen stepped up to the plate, producing a season-high 155 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Stopping Virginia Union’s running game has been a problem for Fayetteville State as they surrendered 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Byers in its loss to them last year.

Despite this, the Broncos’ defense played an excellent game, producing three critical fumbles, with two leading to scores on the other end, including the game-winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville State’s offense will have to be a lot better in this game than they have been this season if they want any chance of winning.

They had a rough game against VUU, only producing 92 yards of total offense, averaging less than two yards per play.

This was nothing new for the Fayetteville State offense, which ranked 10th in the CIAA in points per game (17.4) and ninth in total offense (273.9).

They will have their work cut out for playing against a Virginia Union defense that led the CIAA, allowing just 11.8 points per game.

One key area they struggled in during their matchup this year was converting on third down, only succeeding on 1-of-12 attempts.

The FSU offense will need to be much sharper if they want any chance of winning their second straight conference title.

Players to Watch

Barry Elliott WR, Fayetteville State

Due to Fayetteville State’s struggles on offense, special teams will play an essential role in setting the team up with good field position and even contributing to scoring. All-CIAA kick returner Barry Elliott will be at the forefront of this effort, hoping to be a game-changer making plays for his team. Elliott led the CIAA, averaging 26.1 kick return yards per game on 12 attempts, including a 95-yard touchdown against UNC Pembroke. He also had a momentum-shifting 64-yard return that led to the team’s first touchdown in their comeback win against Winston-Salem State.

Shi Gaskin DE, Fayetteville State

In addition to focusing on Virginia Union’s heavy rushing attack, the Fayetteville State defense will also be looking to force turnovers. Shi Gaskin, who did not play in the game against Virginia Union this year, will look to be that focal point for the Broncos. Gaskin is coming off his best performance of the season against Winston-Salem State, in which he recorded two forced fumbles, including one in overtime that led to the game-winning touchdown. He also led the team in the regular season with 4.5 sacks and ranked second with 9.5 tackles for loss.

Said Sidibe WR, Virginia Union

Although Virginia Union has a solid running game, adding balance to the passing game will make them much more dangerous. Said Sidibe has been the Panthers’ top receiver all season, recording a team-high 534 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Sidibe only caught one pass in the team’s division title-clinching win against Virginia State, but it went 62 yards for a touchdown. The Broncos will not make it easy for him, as the defense allowed the fewest receiving touchdowns all season (11).

Isaac Anderson DL, Virginia Union

Isaac Anderson has been the leader of the Virginia Union defense all season, and he will need to have that same impact in this game to lead his team to victory. Anderson finished in the top five of the CIAA with 13.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He had a great game against the Broncos, posting 11 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.