The Tennessee State men’s basketball was picked to finish third in OVC preseason basketball rankings after a season of progress in 2023.

The Tigers lost their top scorer last season, Jr. Clay, who averaged a team and OVC-best 19.3 points and 5.5 assists per game. TSU brings back six players from last year’s team, including 2023-24 Preseason All-OVC member Marcus Fitzgerald, who averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds last season.

Head coach Penny Collins then added six Division I transfers to the roster in the offseason, including preseason OVC Newcomer Kinyon Hodges, Power Five commitments Jason Jitoboh (Florida) and Denim Dawson (Nebraska).

The Tigers also added Belmont transfers EJ Bellinger and Michael Shanks.

Dawson is a player Collins described as having “upside through the roof.” Dawson was the Huskers’ top perimeter defender, and his athleticism and defensive versatility will enable him to make an immediate impact, said Collins.

Bellinger comes to TSU after four years as a crosstown and former OVC foe, Belmont. Appearing in 88 games, he brings experience, versatility, and athleticism to the roster, said Collins.

“We are so excited for E.J.,” he said. “He is an unbelievable young man that will add to our culture right away. His ability to score on all three levels will be counted on.

“He has done nothing but win his whole career at Belmont. We expect E.J. to have an immediate impact when he steps on campus.”

Shanks is a player whom Collins said will be valuable because of his size and shooting ability will be needed in a frontcourt that lost contributors Zion Griffin, Adong Makuoi, and Zool Kueth.

When asked what he liked most about his team, Collins said the potential growth of the group.

“I feel like we are learning lessons earlier than we were the previous year,” he said. “No matter what, you’re going to go through ups and downs. Everybody thinks their team is great right now, but what happens when playing time gets dispersed and adversity hits?

“I feel like our team is experiencing lessons now, other than waiting for that tough road stretch later on in the season. So I’m hoping it bodes well for us to be more prepared for when those times come.”

Collins was anticipating OVC competition just as tough as it has ever been. It’s going to be a good race. It’s going to be a great league. [There are] great coaches, and I’m excited to get started.”

Tennessee State tips off its 2023-24 season against Fisk University today.