The NCAA college basketball season officially begins today and several HBCU programs are tipping off against each other or non-conference opponents. All times are Eastern.
Men’s Basketball
Hampton at Howard, 7 p.m., ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN+/ACCNX
Voorhees College at South Carolina State, 7 p.m.
Delaware State at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Penn State-Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Kansas, 8 p.m. BIG12 Network/ESPN+
Coppin State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ACCNX/ESPN+
Morgan State at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC12 Network
Kansas Christian at Prairie View, 1 p.m.
Alcorn State at Arkansas, 8 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+
North Texas-Dallas at Grambling, 8 p.m.
Alabama State at Old Miss, 8 p.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Jackson State at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Southern at TCU, 9 p.m. BIG12 Network/ESPN+
Texas Southern at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Fisk at Tennessee State, 8:30 p.m.
Clark Atlanta at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Kentucky State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Norfolk State at William & Mary, 5 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Georgia, 7 p.m., SECN+
Delaware State at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Howard at George Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Washington Adventist at Morgan State, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
LaSalle at Coppin State, 7:30 p.m.
Wilberforce at Tennessee State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Alabama State at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN+
Mississippi Valley State at Utah, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Champion Christian at Grambling, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Alcorn State at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN+
Southern at Baylor, 8 p.m. ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oregan State, 8:30 p.m.
Bowie State at George Mason, 2 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Johnson C. Smith at North Carolina Central, 5:30 p.m.
