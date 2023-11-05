You might also like

In the biggest game of the season, Alcorn State defensive back Keenan Leachman had the game of his life.

The defensive back recorded two interceptions, including a pick-6, and scored on a fumble return in a 44-21 win over Southern on Saturday that propelled the Braves into first place in a crowded SWAC West.

It all started in the first quarter when the Braves scored 24 points fueled by an opportunistic Leachman. With 2:54 left in the period, Leachman stripped Southern’s Kendric Rhymes and returned the fumble 27 yards for a touchdown. Some 17 seconds later, he intercepted a pass to set up an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Malik Rodgers that made it 24-7 late in the first quarter.

With Alcorn up big on the Jaguars, Leachman’s 88-yard interception return for a TD midway through the fourth quarter made it 41-14.

After the game, Leachman, who grew up in the shadow of Southern University, explained he wanted to prove something to the other side.

“They (Southern) didn’t recruit me out of high school,” Leachman told WFAB9 reporter Kevin Batiste. “It was personal playing against my hometown team.”

@CentralFight_FB @WAFB pic.twitter.com/FyVcyVgYn8 — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 5, 2023

Leachman, who played football at Central High School in Baton Rouge before eventually landing at Northwestern State before arriving at Alcorn State, has 28 total tackles, a forced fumble, and three interceptions as part of a defense that has given up the fourth-fewest points in the SWAC.

The postgame praise and revelry did not stop there for Leachman.

Alcorn State wide receivers coach Leroy Frederick took to social media to personally shout out Leachman and request ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway to acknowledge the performance with a coveted helmet sticker.

“If ESPN don’t give my guy a helmet sticker, I’ll be disappointed,” he said. “Hey, Joey Galloway, ride with my guy.”