In a hard-fought defensive battle, the Albany State Golden Rams were able to take advantage of two fourth-quarter interceptions to grind out a 13-7 victory and stamp their ticket to the SIAC Championship Game.

The only points of the first half came on a 43-yard scoring strike from Fort Valley State quarterback Kelvin Durham to Corintheus Edmonds that lifted the Wildcats to a 7-0 lead.

The game would remain that way until Ahman Ross picked off a Durham pass, setting up the Albany State offense at the Fort Valley 12-yard line. Four plays later, Jhaydon Sullivan’s 1-yard run tied the game at 7-all with just 4:09 left in the contest.

The Wildcats’ next possession would also end in a Durham pass being intercepted by Jaree Turner to set Fort Valley State up at the 3-yard line. Despite being moved back to the 18-yard line by penalties, Sullivan scampered to the end zone from 11 yards out for his second score of the quarter and put the Golden Rams in front 13-7.

The Albany State defense was able to stop Fort Valley State on a 4th and 2, which effectively ended the game.

Sullivan, who, despite finishing with just 27 yards rushing, scored the two critical touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP.