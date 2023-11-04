You might also like

For the second straight season, the Benedict Tigers will end the regular season with a perfect 10-0 overall record following a 37-9 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Benedict not only banked its second-ever undefeated regular season, but it became the first HBCU football team to do so in consecutive years since Winston-Salem State in 2011 and 2012.

Although Allen ends the season with a loss, the future is bright for the Yellow Jackets as they conclude with a 7-3 overall record.

Benedict got off to a hot start, outscoring Allen 21-7 in the first quarter, with two of its three touchdowns coming off turnovers forced by the defense.

Allen could not recover with three second-half turnovers preventing them from making a comeback bid.

Quarterback Aeneas Dennis led the Tigers with 282 passing yards, completing 22-of-34 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Tigers’ receiver Jalen Jones led the pact with a game-high 89 receiving yards on four receptions and a touchdown.

The star of the game, however, for Benedict was freshman defensive lineman Joshua Barker, who recorded eight tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks.

Allen running back Beau Herrington did all he could to give his team a chance, posting 136 yards from scrimmage, including a team-leading 84 receiving yards on four receptions.

Benedict will now head to Atlanta, seeking its second straight SIAC conference championship.