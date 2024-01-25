Benedict College has a new head football coach who carries an HBCU background.

The school announced Ron Dickerson Jr. as its next coach, according to a report by The State, a South Carolina-based newspaper. He was formally introduced at a Thursday press conference.

Dickerson replaces Chennis Berry, who left the program to take the head coach job at South Carolina State following consecutive SIAC championships and playoff appearances.

“Benedict College has a big bullseye,” Dickerson said. “Everyone knows who Benedict is now. We’ve got to uphold the standard.. … Coach Berry laid a great foundation, and that is our plan, to continue to build success here and build a great program. We are chasing NCAA championships now and not just to be sitting as a No. 1 seed.”

Dickerson previously was head coach at FCS Gardner-Webb, where he posted a 7-15 record from 2011-12. He most recently was an assistant at Division II West Florida. Dickerson had other coach stops at Mississippi, Morgan State, ULM, Jackson State, and Missouri State.

He will have to move quickly to replenish a roster that had several key transfer portal defections in the offseason. With National Signing Day right around the corner, Dickerson suggested it is just as important to recruit in-house than outside the building.

“We will make sure we bring the right young men in,” Dickerson said. “How signing day will be? We will see. I am not stressed with that. I am more worried about recruiting what is on campus right now. I got to see what I have on this team and who wants to stay and who doesn’t.”