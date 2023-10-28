You might also like

The Albany State Golden Rams snapped a two-game losing streak by dismantling the Miles Golden Bears 48-7 in their home finale.

Albany State plays spoiler to a Miles team that was one of four teams fighting for a second-place slot in the SIAC standings.

Dionte Bonneau led the Golden Rams with 262 passing yards, completing 15-of-29 pass attempts and scoring three touchdowns. He added 89 rushing yards on eight attempts and a touchdown.

Ralph Lovett III accounted for all three of the team’s receiving touchdowns, catching five passes for a season-high 154 yards.

Miles quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter was knocked out of the game in the first quarter after taking a hit, leading to an apparent head injury.

He was replaced by Kam Ivory, who accounted for 165 passing yards on 14-of-32 passing, throwing two interceptions.

Running back Jamari Riley, who scored the Golden Bears’ only touchdown, finished with 57 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Holding a narrow 10-7 lead with 14:54 remaining in the first half, Albany State blew the game open, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to take a 31-7 halftime lead.

Miles could not recover as they were held to 38 rushing yards on 22 attempts in the second half.

The Golden Bears will now enter the final week of the regular season needing a win over Tuskegee and some additional help to keep its hopes of a SIAC championship game appearance alive.