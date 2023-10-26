Benedict College senior defensive lineman Loobert Denelus was named a finalist for a college football award that recognizes an athlete who achieves high marks on the field and off it.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced finalists for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance, and leadership.

Among the 16 national finalists, Denelus was named one of them.

“I was definitely surprised,” Denelus said after receiving the news. “I was very grateful for the way it was presented to me. To have all my teammates and coaches there, and to see the smiles on their faces, meant a lot to me.”

Added Benedict coach Chennis Berry:

“His commitment to discipline, integrity, God, dedication, effort, execution, and pride embodies everything we look for in a productive student-athlete on and off of the football field.”

The 16 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Of the 16 national finalists, Denelus is the only representative from a Division II school.

There are three finalists from Division III, and 12 are from Division I. Denelus is one of two representatives from HBCUs, joining North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard.

Denelus said earning this scholarship will give him an opportunity to pursue a post-graduate degree.

“I was just talking to one of my professors, and he asked if I had any plans to pursue a graduate degree, and I said I didn’t want to go into debt,” Denelus said. “You can see God’s work and God’s hand in this process. I definitely will capitalize on this opportunity.”

The definition of a leader on and off the field, Denelus has established himself among the best defenders in Division II while earning a 3.96 G.P.A. in the classroom at Benedict College as a psychology major.

In his first two seasons, Denelus totaled 92 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered, and one blocked kick. His 2022 totals led the SIAC in numerous categories, including tackles for loss (22), sacks (14), forced fumbles (3) and fumbles recovered (4).

The totals also ranked him nationally at No. 4 for sacks and sixth for tackles for loss. This year, he has amassed 32 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one forced fumble through the first eight games, ranking him second in sacks per game and fifth in tackles for loss per game this year.

The finalists will travel to Las Vegas for the 65th NFF Annual Awards on Dec. 5. One member of the class will be declared the winner of the 34th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

