Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher spent more than two decades in the pros and developed many relationships in the league.

One of his closest has been with former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State coach Eddie George.

The bond was crafted during the eight seasons the two spent together in Nashville that included a trip to the Super Bowl. When George was named TSU coach in 2021, one of the first calls he made was to Fisher to assist with the transition as a senior advisor.

Though Fisher is no longer part of the Tennessee State coaching staff (though his son Brandon is the Tigers defensive coordinator), he still keeps tabs on George and, surprisingly, on the Black College Football world, too.

In a lengthy story written by longtime Tennessean sports writer Mike Organ about how George’s Titans teammates view his coaching tenure at Tennessee State, Fisher revealed that he watched HBCU football over the NFL and college options available on TV last Thursday.

“This past Thursday, there was a lot of stuff going on on television, with Thursday Night Football and all that’s going on in the Middle East and all kinds of things,” Fisher told Organ. “But I went to HBCU television and watched North Carolina Central and Morgan State. I’m drawn to it just because of this.”

Also part of the story, the Tennessee State athletic director, who reached out to George to gauge his interest in coaching, explained that he is pleased with the trajectory of the program.

Tennessee State is currently 5-2 overall and is ranked No. 3 in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division I Football Poll.

“He took over a roster in which he had to recruit athletes to run his system. I thought last year’s recruiting class was right there, and this one this year has a lot of talent. You can’t win without the Jimmys and Joes,” he said. “You can have Xs and Os, but you have to have the talent that fits what you’re trying to do. We’re sitting here at 5-2, and it’s phenomenal.

“Eddie is really right where he’s supposed to be in terms of rebuilding this team.”