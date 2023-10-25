The HBCU football prediction business went back to booming in Week 8 after a slightly unlucky Week 7, but now it gets tougher as conference matchups take on added weight across all divisions.

FAMU can wrap up the SWAC East this weekend, while the SWAC West is still very much a fluid situation. We could find out if North Carolina Central runs away with the MEAC as expected or if Buddy Pough has one more title run left in him. The SIAC has several one-loss teams behind Benedict, and the CIAA’s North and South divisions continue to be unpredictable week to week.

Before we get to this week’s predictions, let’s take a look back at the rebound in Week 8.

Last Week’s Record: 24-2

Overall Record: 172-59

Best Pick: Edward Waters 36, Albany State 30 (Edward Waters won 31-27)

Worst Pick: Virginia State 33, Elizabeth City State 20 (ECSU won 17-16)

Game of the Week: Edward Waters (5-3, 5-2 SIAC) vs. Allen (6-2, 4-2 SIAC) at Westwood High School, Blythewood, South Carolina, Saturday, October 28, 2 p.m. EST, JockJive.com/AllenFootball

The new kids on the SIAC block have proven to be key performers in the best HBCU conference in the country this season, and they’ll meet this Saturday to establish who will be the team to watch in 2024. Edward Waters is looking to secure its first above-500 season since reviving football in 2005, while Allen already can claim a winning record ahead of this week’s game and their season finale against Benedict, just five seasons after they restarted football.

If you like video game offense, look no further than Westwood High School in suburban Columbia this weekend. Young quarterbacks David Wright (Allen) and Jyron Russell (Edward Waters) are two dynamic passers who can use their feet to beat you as well. This game features two top 10 SIAC running backs as well with the Yellow Jackets’ Beau Herrington and the Tigers’ De’Shaun Hugee and four of the conference’s top five receivers in yards (Nathan Rembert and Johnny Jones of EWU, Deyandre Ruffin and Armone Harris of Allen).

It truly will be a case of whoever has the ball last will win, and that alone makes it a fun game to watch, aside from two young programs making a name for themselves in a traditionally strong conference.

Prediction: Edward Waters 45, Allen 41

South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central (6-1, 1-0 MEAC), Thursday October 26, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPNU

The Eagles had to sweat out a 16-10 win against a young Morgan State team, while the Bulldogs barely broke a sweat in destroying Delaware State’s homecoming with a 35-7 romp. What is likely Buddy Pough’s last big MEAC game will have all the intrigue of the old prizefighter stepping in the ring for one more title chance against a defending champion who’s younger and a bit quicker.

The Eagles will certainly need a better offensive showing than they had against the Bears while their defense can’t sleep on quarterback Corey Fields Jr. and the freshman-heavy backfield of Jawarn Howell, Tyler Smith and Josh Shaw. The winner of this one puts themselves in great position for the Celebration Bowl, while the loser will have to press on and hope for some help down the line.

Prediction: North Carolina Central 31, South Carolina State 24

Winston Salem State (4-4, 2-1 CIAA South) at Johnson C. Smith (5-3, 1-2 CIAA South), Saturday October 28, 2 p.m. EST, CIAASN

The Golden Bulls were officially eliminated from Southern Division contention at Fayetteville State last weekend, so they’ll have to aim for the program’s first winning season since 2012.

In the way of that stands a Winston-Salem team that is still very much alive in the CIAA South chase, and a win at JCSU sets up a winner-take-all showdown at Fayetteville State next Saturday.

Prediction: Winston-Salem State 23, Johnson C. Smith 18

Prairie View A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC West) at Florida A&M (6-1, 4-0 SWAC East), Saturday October 28, 4 p.m. ESPNU

The Rattlers, should Alabama A&M fall short in the Magic City Classic, can wrap up the SWAC East this weekend, so they’ll have a needed focus against a Prairie View team that is currently tied with Alcorn State and Southern for first place in the SWAC West.

The Panthers rank next to last in the conference in points allowed, so if there’s a time for Jeremy Moussa and the offense to halt any concerns from the Orange and Green faithful, this is the weekend to do it. PVAMU will counter with quarterback Trazon Connley, receiver Brian Jenkins Jr. and running back Ahmad Antoine.

This could be the long-awaited Rattler celebration or another head-scratcher if Prairie View somehow pulls off the homecoming upset and stays alive for the SWAC title game.

Prediction: Florida A&M 37, Prairie View A&M 28

Division I

Howard 32, Delaware State 17

Norfolk State 21, Morgan State 20

Tennessee State 27, Lindenwood 14

North Carolina A&T 25, Hampton 23

Alcorn State 35, Mississippi Valley State 16

Grambling State 33, Bethune-Cookman 19

Jackson State 30, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14

Alabama A&M 23, Alabama State 17

Southern 36, Texas Southern 21

Division II/NAIA

Virginia State 31, Lincoln (Pa.) 16

Fayetteville State 22, Shaw 15

Virginia Union 37, Bluefield State 17

Bowie State 14, Elizabeth City State 13

Livingstone 20, St. Augustine’s 10

Miles 30, Albany State 20

Fort Valley State 35, Virginia-Lynchburg 24

Central State 24, Lane 20

Tuskegee 34, Clark Atlanta 13

Kentucky State 28, Morehouse 19

Benedict 31, Savannah State 12

Fairmont State 27, West Virginia State 21

Eastern New Mexico 35, Lincoln (Mo.) 17

Ottawa (Az.) 26, Langston 20

Florida Memorial 38, Southeastern (Fl.) 34