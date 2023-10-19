Last week was a horrible week to predict games, but a wonderful week just the same for surprises, upsets, and homecoming spoilers, all of which make HBCU football what it is today.

We saw the SIAC’s new kids on the block step up in big games, a CIAA team possibly turning the corner, and the SWAC West continue to be anybody’s game.

This week, MEAC play starts while the rest of the HBCU Four continue their march to decide who will be their league’s champion. Could be another terrible week for predictions, but another memorable week for HBCU football. Before we get to Week 8, let’s (unfortunately) look back at Week 7’s picks.

Last Week’s Record: 14-13

Overall Record: 148-57

Best Pick: Fayetteville State 20, Livingstone 16 (Fayetteville State won 19-14)

Worst Pick: Albany State 36, Allen 27 (Allen won 39-27)

Game of the Week: North Carolina Central (5-1, 0-0 MEAC) at Morgan State (1-4, 0-0 MEAC), Thursday October 19, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPNU

The Eagles are the best team in HBCU football at the moment, claiming three victories over top-notch non-conference competition heading into their MEAC opener against a Morgan State team that’s had two weeks off, thanks to unfortunate circumstances.

Damon Wilson’s team will be ready to play, and with a defense led by linebacker Erick Hunter ready to get back to business, Davius Richard and the rest of the Eagle offense should tread lightly going through Bear Country.

Prediction: North Carolina Central 24, Morgan State 17

Norfolk State (2-4, 0-0 MEAC) at Howard (2-4, 0-0 MEAC), Saturday, October 21, 12 p.m. EST, ESPNU

While North Carolina Central is the MEAC favorite, the question is, who will give them a challenge? Howard has something to say about it, as they are the co-champs from a year ago, but Norfolk State has played good football against tough competition, even if the scoreboard hasn’t gone in their favor as much as Dawson Odums would like.

The Spartan defense has a task ahead of them as they attempt to keep Howard’s endless supply of offensive playmakers from making the Bison’s homecoming the grand show it’s been for many years.

Prediction: Howard 28, Norfolk State 20

Johnson C. Smith (5-2, 1-1 CIAA South) at Fayetteville State (5-2, 2-0 CIAA South), Saturday, October 21, 2:30 p.m. EST, CIAASN

The Golden Bulls’ best chance to claim the CIAA South for themselves is beating the five-time defending division champion Broncos on the road. JCSU’s defense is stout, but their offense has had some head-scratching moments, and against a lights-out defense like FSU’s, that could lead to problems.

The good news is Fayetteville State’s offense hasn’t looked good either, scoring only 26 combined points against Saint Augustine’s and Livingstone the last two weeks. This game will determine who can score first and make the fewest mistakes.

Prediction: Fayetteville State 17, Johnson C. Smith 10

Allen (6-1, 4-1 SIAC) at Miles (5-2, 4-1 SIAC), Saturday, October 21, 2:30 p.m. EST, Black College Sports Network

The Yellowjackets have arrived after walking into Albany State’s homecoming and walking out a three-score winner. At the same time, Miles rebounded nicely from their tough Benedict loss with a win at Morehouse.

The Golden Bears’ defense, which has claimed Alabama State as a victim and made SIAC leader Benedict sweat out a last-second victory, will have another big challenge this week as quarterback David Wright leads a prolific Allen offense into Fairfield this weekend. If AU gets the big play game going, another SIAC surprise could be in store.

Prediction: Miles 27, Allen 23

Division I

South Carolina State 21, Delaware State 16

Alcorn State 24, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10

Jackson State 31, Mississippi Valley State 13

Southern 30, Bethune-Cookman 20

Florida A&M 35, Texas Southern 21

Tennessee State 37, Lincoln (Ca.) 12

Delaware 32, Hampton 25

Richmond 20, North Carolina A&T 17

Division II/NAIA

Bowie State 20, Bluefield State 10

Virginia Union 38, Lincoln 28

Shaw 21, Livingstone 20

Winston-Salem State 23, Saint Augustine’s 13

Virginia State 33, Elizabeth City State 20

Fort Valley State 34, Morehouse 14

Central State 28, Clark Atlanta 13

Benedict 31, Kentucky State 12

Lane 29, Virginia-Lynchburg 22

Tuskegee 27, Savannah State 16

Edward Waters 36, Albany State 30

Missouri Southern 26, Lincoln (Mo.) 15

Frostburg State 34, West Virginia State 24

Langston 37, Arkansas Baptist 24

Florida Memorial 30, Webber International 13