Despite Tennessee State recording its largest margin of victory in the Eddie George era on Saturday against Lincoln (CA), the team played in front of its lowest home crowd attendance of the season.
George last Saturday following the Tigers homecoming win at Nissan Stadium over Norfolk State expressed disappointment that only 13,975 fans showed up and a large percentage left after halftime.
While the coach was pleased with the output, he questioned whether TSU fans loved football and urged them to attend game that did not exclusively feature HBCU opponents.
Well, the crowd was much smaller Saturday against an unheralded Lincoln (CA) that was 0-8 heading into the matchup. The official attendance was 2,727, according to the box score.
George, however, didn’t chide fans in his postgame remarks this week.
“For those who came I’m glad they came out,” George said. “They were really engaged and they were awesome.”
Schedule better. Asking fans to pay full prices for a sorry opponent is wrong. Listen to your fanbase. They’re speaking with their support and attendance.
EG came in saying he didn’t really want to coach. Then, the old players weren’t welcomed on the sideline/locker room/practices. Most past traditions were eliminated and/or criticized by the new staff and AD. He got off to a bad start and was never really a part of the black community although being in Nashville for over 25 years. It is difficult to build when you come in not embracing the supporters that you do have. And let’s be honest. Winning is welcomed but playing decent teams does attract. The teams we’ve beaten have a collective 6-28 record. Ouch!