You might also like

You might also like

Despite Tennessee State recording its largest margin of victory in the Eddie George era on Saturday against Lincoln (CA), the team played in front of its lowest home crowd attendance of the season.

George last Saturday following the Tigers homecoming win at Nissan Stadium over Norfolk State expressed disappointment that only 13,975 fans showed up and a large percentage left after halftime.

While the coach was pleased with the output, he questioned whether TSU fans loved football and urged them to attend game that did not exclusively feature HBCU opponents.

Well, the crowd was much smaller Saturday against an unheralded Lincoln (CA) that was 0-8 heading into the matchup. The official attendance was 2,727, according to the box score.

George, however, didn’t chide fans in his postgame remarks this week.

“For those who came I’m glad they came out,” George said. “They were really engaged and they were awesome.”