HBCU football was on full display when the MEAC kicked off conference play with a Thursday night showdown that featured defending conference champions North Carolina Central and Morgan State in a game that was nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Eagles (6-1) managed to grind out a 16-10 win on the road over the Bears (1-5) to begin conference play.

Surprisingly, the NCCU band made the trip to Baltimore to do battle with the Morgan State band and even performed at halftime. And we’ve found videos of both halftime performances.

We know who won the football game, but we will leave it up to you to determine which band won the halftime show.

Take a look at both videos of the halftime shows and participate in the poll below.

North Carolina Central



Morgan State



The poll will close Tuesday (Oct. 24) at 11:59 p.m.