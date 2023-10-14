You might also like

The Allen Yellow Jackets have made things very interesting in the SIAC, knocking the Albany State Golden Rams from the ranks of the unbeaten in conference play.

Albany State could not overcome a slow start as Allen blitzed them out the gate in the first quarter on their way to a 39-21 victory.

Allen improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in conference with the win, while Albany State dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in conference.

Quarterback David Wright led the Yellow Jackets with 295 passing yards completing 27-of-43 pass attempts and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Armone Harris led all receivers with eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. In the backfield, Beau Herrington recorded 68 rushing yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown.

Dionte Bonneau filled in as the Albany State starting quarterback for Isaiah Knowles missing his second straight game with injury.

Bonneau finished the game with 372 passing yards on 18-of-35 passing and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 34 rushing yards.

Devon Dorsey led the Golden Rams with three receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown along with Kieren Jackson who caught four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

On Albany State’s first offensive possession of the game, they went for it on fourth down in their territory but were unsuccessful turning the ball over on downs to Allen with great field position.

The Yellow Jackets scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, riding that momentum to add two more touchdowns for an 18-0 lead.

Albany State did its best to keep itself in the game, scoring two straight touchdowns to cut Allen’s lead down to 18-14 at the half.

However, two third quarter turnovers, each leading to eventual AU touchdowns, were too much for the Golden Rams to handle in the end.

There are now four teams in the SIAC tied for third place, holding 4-1 conference records. In front of them are Fort Valley State (5-1 in SIAC play) and Benedict, the SIAC’s last unbeaten team, at 5-0.