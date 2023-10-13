The SWAC has been as exciting as advertised, producing intense, highly emotional action on the football field every weekend.

This is especially true in the SWAC West division, which again sees a log jam at the top for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M is on the path to finally fulfilling its destiny, capturing that elusive SWAC championship. However, they have not always looked the best, and with plenty of football still to be played, they could be vulnerable down the stretch.

Here is the SWAC Football Midseason Report Card.

SWAC East

Florida A&M Rattlers: A

2023 record: 5-1 (4-0 in SWAC)

Florida A&M’s 2023 season has been a mixed bag of a team that has been the best in the conference but has not played up to its potential. While we can agree that the wins are what’s most important, the Rattlers are not a team not playing for the regular season. Although FAMU can be applauded for consistently fighting through adversity, it can’t be denied that they have put themselves in precarious situations more often than not.

Whether it be faltering down the stretch of games they have well in hand or getting off to slow starts; the Rattlers have yet to put together a complete game. That is either scary for their competitors, as they are still the prohibitive favorite to capture the conference crown or cause for concern that it could bite them down the stretch.

Jackson State Tigers: B+

2023 record: 4-2 (2-1 in SWAC)

Despite all the changes Jackson State has gone through in the past year, they continue to be among the top teams in the SWAC. Unfortunately, they have switched roles with Florida A&M because their loss in the Orange Blossom Classic could prevent them from competing in the SWAC championship game.

Are they the same team that we have seen in years past? No, but no one expected them to be, seeing as this is an entirely different roster. Even with that being said, there’s still a chance they can overtake Florida A&M for the division lead with some help from the Rattlers’ opponents down the stretch.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs: C

2023 record: 3-3 (1-2 in SWAC)

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are not exactly playing like a team that guaranteed they would win the SWAC championship on SWAC media day. While we can credit them for winning the games they were supposed to win against Lane and Tuskegee, they have not handled business in the games that matter most. The Bulldogs have struggled taking care of the ball, having committed a turnover in their six games thus far, including eight total turnovers in their two conference losses.

Alabama State Hornets: C-

2023 record: 2-3 (1-2 in SWAC)

Entering this season, Alabama State was expected to be a top contender in the SWAC East following an improved 2022 campaign. That has, unfortunately, not come to fruition, as the Hornets have taken a slight step back from their production last year. An upset loss against Miles set off a three-game losing streak, including losses to Florida A&M and Alcorn State, putting Alabama State behind the eight-ball in the SWAC East race.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: C-

2023 record: 1-4 (0-2 in SWAC)

In only two conference games thus far, Bethune-Cookman has looked like a completely different team from its first two seasons in the SWAC. They battled with Jackson State and Alabama State, coming within one possession of a win in both contests. The biggest problem the Wildcats have had is protecting the quarterback, surrendering nine sacks in those two conference games (they also gave up two sacks against Savannah State). If the offensive line can sharpen up in the final stretch, who’s to say the Wildcats don’t finish the season with a winning record in the conference?

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: F

2023 record: 0-5 (0-2 in SWAC)

Not much to say about Mississippi Valley State’s season thus far, except they are exactly the team we thought they would be. In their five games this year, their only close encounter was against D2 opponent Central State, who has not won a game since that matchup. This is nothing new for the Delta Devils, who have not won more than two games once in the past ten years.

SWAC West

Prairie View A&M Panthers: B+

2023 record: 3-3 (3-1 in SWAC)

It’s safe to say that Prairie View A&M has taken being picked to finish fifth in the SWAC West very personally. While the Panthers hold a slim half-game lead in a tightly locked SWAC West division, that is more than expected. The offense has been the highlight of the team, leading the SWAC with 13 offensive touchdowns and second with 406.8 offensive yards per game in conference play. Prairie View’s season only gets tougher from here as they look to maintain its lead in the division ahead of three teams locked in a tie for second place.

Grambling State Tigers: B

2023 record: 3-3 (2-1 in SWAC)

Grambling State has been on the fast track back to the top of the SWAC, already equaling its win total from last season. The Tigers’ offense has been a highlight, averaging 31.3 points per game against FCS opponents and in SWAC play (leads the conference). Alabama State quarterback transfer Myles Crawley has made himself a top candidate for SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He ranks second in the SWAC with 223.2 passing yards per game and 11 passing touchdowns. The run game has also been adequate for the Tigers, leading the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Alcorn State Braves: B

2023 record: 3-3 (2-1 in SWAC)

Despite minor concerns with the underperforming run game ranking last in rushing yards per game in conference play, it has not affected Alcorn State in the win column. Quarterback Aaron Allen has stepped up for the Braves offense, averaging 309.3 passing yards per game in three conference contests.

The Alcorn State secondary has also been a highlight record with a SWAC-leading four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). If not for a game-winning field goal by Prairie View A&M, Alcorn would be a perfect 3-0 in conference play. Even still, the Braves have put themselves in a position to be the SWAC West’s representative in the Celebration Bowl.

Southern Jaguars: C

2023 record: 2-3 (2-1 in SWAC)

Southern may be in the thick of the SWAC West race, but they have not played like the team picked to win the division for a second straight year. All three of the Jaguars’ losses have come against SWAC competition (their losses to Alabama State and Jackson State do not count toward their conference record). Southern’s numbers on the season, especially on defense, do not match their description.

The Jaguars are the number one ranked defense in the SWAC, allowing just 15.4 points per game. However, their execution has been a problem in each of their losses. They committed seven total turnovers against Jackson State and Alabama State, respectively, and could not consistently make big plays down the stretch against FAMU.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: D

2023 record: 1-4 (0-2 in SWAC)

Until their 27-0 shutout loss to Southern, the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff were like an improved team playing some inspired football. Their failures to Tennessee State and Alabama A&M were in highly competitive ball games, and they beat a Miles team that previously knocked off an objectively better Alabama State team. While this has not been the ideal performance for the Golden Lions, they are on the right path to potentially having a breakout year sooner rather than later.

Texas Southern Tigers: D

2023 record: 1-4 (0-2 in SWAC)

Coming off a season in which they were one win away from a SWAC championship berth, the Texas Southern Tigers have not lived up to their potential this year. Although the Tigers have been burdened by an injury to star quarterback Andrew Body, TSU was doomed from the start. Texas Southern looked dominant through three-quarters of its season-opener against Prairie View A&M, leading by as many as 17 points only to falter down the stretch and go on to lose. That set the stage for what has become of their season so far.