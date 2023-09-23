You might also like

The Fayetteville State Broncos avenged their only conference loss of the season last year, defeating the Virginia Union Panthers 10-7.

The Broncos secured the win when placekicker Jacob Meneses connected on a game-winning 27-yard field goal.

Fayetteville State snapped a four-game losing streak against Virginia Union, beating them for the first time since 2013.

The Broncos improved to 2-2 on the season, including a perfect 2-0 against the CIAA. Meanwhile, the Panthers suffered their first-season loss, dropping to 3-1.

FSU pulls off a last second 10-7 victory over undefeated @VUUPanthers pic.twitter.com/cjCwxctehD — FSU Broncos (@FSUBroncos) September 24, 2023

Both teams relied on their run game, combining 85 rush attempts in a game impacted by heavy rain conditions.

Although FSU came away victorious, it was a struggle for them on offense, only managing 92 offensive yards all game. They made up for this on defense, recovering three Virginia Union fumbles.

Brian Grier anchored the Broncos’ defense, recording ten tackles and a forced fumble. He was followed by Shawn Robinson, who posted nine tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1.0 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Virginia Union, on the other hand, had a great day on the ground despite playing without star running back Jada Byers.

Curtis Allen led the way in relief of Byers for the Panthers, rushing for 155 yards on 30 attempts.