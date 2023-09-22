You might also like

A new conference format for the SIAC has resulted in a league championship game that will be played at the end of the season.

The SIAC football championship game will be held in Atlanta on Nov. 11 at Lakewood Stadium, the conference announced on Friday.

The game will be the first football championship to take place since the conference restructured the seeding format. The SIAC implemented a 4-4-2 scheduling model this season that eliminated East and West divisions for football.

The schools with the top two regular season records in the conference will play in the championship game.