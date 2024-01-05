Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has been consistent in putting HBCU sports and culture on their platforms, and for the next decade, at least, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will benefit from those platforms.

Friday morning, AMG and the SIAC announced a 10-year partnership for the conference’s sports through 2032. The agreement grants Allen Media Group exclusive rights for all SIAC athletic events to appear on the popular HBCU GO streaming and broadcast networks.

The deal also includes broadcasting rights for CBS markets in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh.

“This is a historic moment,” Allen said in a statement. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to distribute their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our global platforms.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO,” added SIAC commissioner Anthony Holloman. “Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC sports and culture. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC sporting events with fans everywhere.”