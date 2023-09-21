Division II had the more entertaining games in Week Three of HBCU Football, but there’s a chance that Division I can catch up to speed, thanks to a SWAC slate full of interesting and pivotal matchups.

The SIAC and CIAA are deep into their conference schedules as well. We’re getting closer to figuring out who’s best in each of those conferences, and Week 4 will be one to watch. Before we get to the predictions, let’s look at last week’s numbers.

Last Week’s Record: 25-5

Overall Record: 72-26

Best Pick: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17, Miles 14 (UAPB won 21-20)

Worst Pick: Jackson State 24, Texas State 13 (Texas State won 77-34)

Game of the Week: Alabama State (1-1, 0-0 SWAC East) at Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC East), Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. EST

FAMU has an early advantage in the SWAC East thanks to their Orange Blossom Classic win over Jackson State, and playing FBS South Florida tough and taking care of business against D-II contender West Florida has the Rattlers confident and ready for action.

The same can be said for Alabama State, who will have had a whole 14 days to stew over its upset loss to SIAC opponent Miles on September 9. The Hornets are still a dangerous team thanks to an aggressive defense led by linebackers Colton Adams and DeMarkus Cunningham.

ASU can make things tight in the SWAC East with a win, or FAMU can start to pull away with the division before Halloween.

Prediction: Florida A&M 24, Alabama State 17

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 0-0 SWAC West) at Alabama A&M (1-2, 0-0 SWAC East), Thursday Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPNU

UAPB held off a game Miles College challenge last Saturday, and now they’re back on the road during a short week against a Bulldog team who might be in must-win mode after a tough loss to Southern last week.

The Golden Lions have played well under Alonzo Hampton and a win here could make their SWAC West counterparts sit up and take notice. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, who’ve been in the news for barking coaches and tanking classic deals, need to make some news on the field. Can they?

Prediction: Alabama A&M 27, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24

Fayetteville State (1-2, 0-0 CIAA South) at Virginia Union (3-0, 0-0 CIAA North), 6 p.m. EST

People were looking forward to this matchup for the championship last year, but Chowan ruined that on their way out the door. It’s a regular season battle in 2023, but it still could very much lend itself to a rematch in November.

Fayetteville State overcame a late 17-9 deficit to defeat Lincoln and could catch a break this week if the Panthers are still without Jada Byers, who was injured in VUU’s win over Shaw.

Still, Union has to be considered a favorite in the CIAA North and a good way to prove that would be a win over a Fayetteville State team still looking to find itself.

Prediction: Virginia Union 23, Fayetteville State 13

Allen (3-0, 1-0 SIAC) at Central State (1-2, 0-1 SIAC), 1 p.m. EST

The Yellowjackets pulled off the biggest comeback of the season so far, turning a 30-7 4th quarter deficit into a stirring 34-30 win over Kentucky State that could cement the arrival of the AU program as a conference contender in the future (they’re not eligible for the title this year as they’re still in the middle of NCAA Division II transition).

Central State meanwhile had SIAC contender Tuskegee deeply worried last week and with a win over Mississippi Valley State to their credit, the Marauders want to make a name for themselves in conference as well. The winner of this game will have earned it with no questions asked.

Prediction: Allen 37, Central State 31

Division I

North Carolina Central 31, Mississippi Valley State 10

Grambling 28, Texas Southern 17

Alcorn State 20, Prairie View 17

Jackson State 35, Bethune-Cookman 20

Miami (OH) 38, Delaware State 12

Towson 21, Norfolk State 20

South Carolina State 19, The Citadel 16

Morgan State 20, Albany 13

Division II/NAIA

Fort Valley State 30, Kentucky State 17

Tuskegee 33, Lane 14

Benedict 28, Chowan 13

Edward Waters 29, Morehouse 21

Albany State 26, Savannah State 20

Miles 34, Clark Atlanta 24

Bowie State 25, St. Augustine’s 8

Lincoln (Pa.) 23, Johnson C. Smith 20

Shaw 14, Elizabeth City State 10

Virginia State 36, Livingstone 14

Winston-Salem State 17, Bluefield State 14

Northwest Missouri 22, Lincoln (Mo.) 12

West Virginia State 28, Glenville State 24

Southwestern Assemblies of God 33, Langston 23

Robert Morris 21, Virginia University of Lynchburg 10