Tennessee State unveiled a masterplan that outlines potential enhancements to athletic facilities in the coming years.

At a recent Board of Trustees meeting it was revealed that there would be plans to add an ice hockey arena, a football stadium, and a baseball field.

TSU board is meeting today. Here some new ideas for our master plan. New academic and sports complexes maybe coming soon. pic.twitter.com/HDK4kCLWBS — 28th & Jefferson (@28andJefferson) September 14, 2023

TSU made history when the university announced it would be the first HBCU to field an ice hockey team.

The inaugural season for the Tennessee State hockey program will be 2024.

However, there are no details when construction would begin or completed.

Tennessee State partnered with Music City Baseball to provide a potential location for a stadium should Nashville be awarded a Major League Baseball expansion team.

There is an effort by Music City Baseball to have the TSU location serve as the site for a team.

It was suggested that the franchise would be named the Nashville Stars in honor of Negro League teams that played in Nashville.

Additionally, a proposed new on-campus football stadium would replace the existing Hale Stadium. Tigers have played the majority of their home games in Nissan Field, home of the Tennessee Titans, since 1999.

Tennessee State last played a home game at Hale Stadium in 2022 in the John A. Merritt Classic, a 28-27 loss to Lane College.

That game was attended by 11,553 fans, nearly tripling the 3,869 that attendance for the most recent John A. Merritt Classic against Gardner-Webb at Nissan Stadium. Playing games on campus could encourage greater in-game attendance, TSU officials said.