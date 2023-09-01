This was not the start of the Quinn Gray era that Albany State hoped for.

Turnovers and a stout defense proved too much to overcome for the Albany State Golden Rams as they went down in defeat 30-7 to Wingate University.

Here were the decisive factors in the game:

Turnovers hurt

In 2022, the Wingate defense was far and away the best in the South Atlantic Conference, allowing just 10.9 points per contest, and they picked up where they left off last season. The Bulldogs’ defense was stout all game long and proved to be a problem the Golden Rams could not solve, as their offense was never able to get on track. Neither Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau nor JIm Doe eclipsed 100 yards passing, and no Golden Rams ball carrier ran for more than 29 yards.

Wingate forced three Albany State turnovers, turning the Rams over on their first offensive possession of the afternoon. Albany State did not get their first down of the day until 3:59 in the opening period. Wingate limited Albany State to just 3.8 yards per play, 76 yards of rushing, and 7 points on the day.

Albany State lost battle in the trenches.

Wingate’s offensive line imposed its will, leading to 156 yards on the ground. They could also keep quarterback Noah Bellupright for most of the game, as he was only sacked once and only hit twice all day. With that lack of pressure, Bell could complete 14 of his 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns while adding 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Despite running five few plays, 62 for ASU and 67 for Wingate, the Bulldogs outgained the Golden Rams 461 to 252.

The win evens the all-time series between the two schools at 2-2. This also extends Wingate’s winning streak to 20 consecutive wins over HBCUs, with their last defeat at the hands of an HBCU coming back in 2012 when St. Augustine’s bested the Bulldogs.

Getting the first win for Coach Gray and the Golden Rams will not get any easier as Albany State will face perennial D-II power and in-state rival Valdosta State next week. Albany State is 1-7 all-time against the Blazers, with the lone win coming in 2017 when they defeated VSU 29-12.