The annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which featured teams that recently played for the HBCU national championship, was the second-most watch game during Week 0 of the college football season.

Per Sports Media Watch, Jackson State’s 37-7 win over South Carolina State drew an average of 922,000 viewers and a 0.57 TV rating on ABC.

Only Notre Dame vs. Navy — played on NBC earlier in the day — received a higher TV rating.

According to Sports Media Watch, Saturday’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Jackson State & SC State had 922,000 viewers according to the Nielsen ratings. Only Notre Dame vs Navy had more viewers. #HBCU @TheYardHBCU @HBCUSports1 @InsideHBCUFball @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/R1rkuuDELO — Mo Carter (@MoCarterFOX54) August 29, 2023



For comparison, last season’s Alabama State-Howard game — televised on ESPN — drew 485,000 viewers and a 0.26 TV rating.

Ranking a distant third for Saturday games was the UMass-New Mexico State game on ESPN, which drew 582,000 viewers.