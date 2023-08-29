Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr., who won the last two MEAC men’s basketball player of the year awards, is already plying his trade overseas.

Bryant recently signed with Polish basketball team WKS Śląsk II Wrocław, a member of Pekao S.A. 1 Liga Mężczyzn. Bryant became the third Spartan to ink a professional contract this summer as center Kris Bankston is playing with Hapoel Beer Sheva B.C. in Israel and forward Dana Tate Jr. is in Portugal with Federação Portuguesa de Basquetebol.

Bryant scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and three assists in his debut for WSK II earlier this week.

“It’s amazing to see the growth of Joe,” NSU head Robert Jones said in a statement released by the university. “To go from a kid who barely played as a freshman to now being a pro, Joe truly took the stairs on his journey and not the elevator. We wish him well in Poland.”

Bryant won the 2021-22 and 2022-23 MEAC men’s basketball player of the year, averaging 16.7 and 17.8 points per game in those two seasons. He was also the MEAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in the Spartans’ back-to-back championship seasons of 2021 and 2022.