Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters fall practice with a lot of optimism under a new regime and a refined focus.

In the seasons removed from a surprising SWAC West championship in 2021, the Golden Lions struggled to maintain its perch in the conference. That culminated with Doc Gamble being fired as head coach after producing just five total wins since an appearance in the SWAC title game.

In now is first-year head coach Alonzo Hampton, who has been intentional since taking the job that UAPB will be a different bunch, though continuity takes time to develop.

Hampton takes over a UAPB squad that finished 1-8 overall (1-7 in the SWAC in 2022). The Golden Lions were picked to finish sixth in the SWAC West.

One of the major focuses is on gelling together as fall camp gets underway.

“The ultimate focus is being all on the same page,” said Hampton. “As we get through the first week and head into next week, we will have a better idea of where we’re at once we put the pads on. All I ask of them is to be present, not perfect because if we continue to be present and show up, we’ll continue to be a better program.”