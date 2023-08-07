Raymond Woodie and Bethune-Cookman have a lot of work to do to revitalize a football program that underwent a lot of adversity in 2022.

Last season was wrecked in part by tropical storms. Then in the offseason, the team — and the school — were rocked by the Ed Reed saga and the fallout from the Pro Football Hall of Fame player’s separation from the university.

Woodie, who played at B-CU, understands it is going to take some convincing to right the ship moving forward.

And that all starts with bonding through important fall practices leading into an important regular season.

“Our focus right now is on improving every day, working together fast, smart, and physical,” said Woodie after a recent Wildcats practice. “And it’s on developing a winning mindset. I’m excited to see this team grow and come together more and more each time we come out onto the practice field.

The Wildcats went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC and finished in a tie for fifth place with Mississippi Valley State in the SWAC East last season. The preseason polls predict B-CU to finish behind the Delta Devils in last place this year.

But Woodie is encouraged that the team is buying into him and the coaching staff at this point.

“It feels good out here. The guys are finally starting to believe in what the coaching staff is preaching and teaching,” he said. “They see why we’ve been saying that we want to play fast and aggressively. It’s good to see them buy in.”