The Kamari Stephens offseason saga is finally over, as he has found a new home playing for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Stephens announced his commitment to the team in a photo on Twitter in which he is shown in the practice facility lifting weights with a ‘Jax State’ shirt on.

Jacksonville State was one of many teams to extend an offer to Stephens when he first entered the transfer portal in May.

You ever seen them suds in the tub 🛁 trynna bubble🫧 ? ……. Timewilltell⏳#HardEdge | #EarnSuccess pic.twitter.com/tf7RZDfBau — TIME WILL TELL🙏🏾 (@ks_era3) July 24, 2023

Other offers included Buffalo, UNLV, Liberty, South Dakota, East Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Central Florida, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

At the end of May, Stephens released a promo video announcing his intention to return to Florida A&M for his final two years of eligibility. That is until July 10, when he re-entered the transfer portal.

The former Rattler joins the Gamecocks coming off a season in which he recorded 20 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception. He was named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Jacksonville State team finished with a 9-2 overall record and a perfect 5-0 record in conference play last season.