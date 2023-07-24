Days after Willie Simmons suspended football activities following the revelation that a music video was produced and filmed inside the Florida A&M football locker room without school authorization, the team has been cleared to return to work, the school announced.

On Monday, FAMU Athletics Director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes explained in a statement posted on Twitter that while the football team is able to get back to workouts and meetings, an investigation into the rap video filmed in the Rattlers locker room.

Sykes didn’t state whether there would be any punishments related to how and why the rap video featuring Florida artist Real Boston Richey wearing FAMU paraphernalia came to be.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment can be shared at this time,” Sykes said in her statement.

Simmons met with the players on Monday to gather more information on the release of the video prior to heading to SWAC Media Day on Tuesday.