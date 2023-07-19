The Shrine Bowl 1000 is an early compilation list of the college players currently eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2024 NFL Draft class. Eight HBCU players were among the players who were named.

Sundiata Anderson | Edge | Grambling State

The All-SWAC performer put himself on the radar as an NFL prospect last year after a season in which he recorded 50 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Kardell Thomas | Offensive lineman | Florida A&M

During his four years in Baton Rouge, the LSU transfer primarily served as a vital backup on the offensive line at both left and right guard.

Karon Prunty | defensive back | North Carolina A&T

Prunty was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a freshman at Kansas. He transferred to NC A&T and became a starter, where he soon recorded 30 total tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups to earn First Team All-Big South honors.

Davius Richard | Quarterback | North Carolina Central

Richard was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week seven times before being named MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. Richard was named the Offensive MVP of the Cricket Celebration Bowl, completing 15 of 20 passes for 197 yards and scoring the winning touchdown in overtime, leading NC Central to a 41-34 victory over Jackson State.

Khalil Baker | Defensive back | North Carolina Central

The reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a season in which he recorded 61 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes breakups, and a fumble recovery. Baker was the inaugural recipient of the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I football. He was also the first in program history to garner First Team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association or the Associated Press on the D-I FCS level.

Wille Drew |Defensive back | Virginia State University

Drew, a transfer from James Madison University, was third in the CIAA in both interceptions (5) and passes defended (12) in 2022. His on-field exploits garnered Drew a selection to the All-CIAA First Team.

Jeblonki Green Jr | Edge | South Carolina State

Unfortunately, injuries limited Green to just three games last season, but when healthy, Green has shown an ability to be a disruptive force. 2021 Green led the MEAC in tackles for loss with 19.5 and added 3.5 sacks, earning 2021 All-MEAC First Team honors.

Anim Dankwah | Offensive lineman | Howard

Dankwah, at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds, is a two-time All-MEAC performer. He was named to the conference’s second team in 2021 and the first in 2022. Good in both pass and run blocking, Dankwah helped clear lanes for a Bison rushing attack that was the second most prolific in the MEAC, averaging 164.9 yards per game. Dankwah also was lauded by scouts. Shrine Bowl Director of College Shane Coughlin and Draft HBCU Scout Gerald J. Huggins described him as a “mauler,” Huggins added that Dankwah is “a player we see playing on the next level.”