After a magical run in the The Basketball Tournament last summer, HBCUnited was unable to repeat history this year, losing 88-58 to In The Lab.

In what was set to be HBCUnited’s third tournament run, the group of HBCU players came into this year off a 2022 run in which they advanced to the regional semifinal.

HBCUnited entered as the No. 3 seed in the Lubbock region facing an In The Lab team that is in its first year in the event.

. @InTheLabBrand IS FORREAL‼️🧪 They DOMINATED with a 30 point win in their TBT debut. Five more wins to go! pic.twitter.com/dWztPRhyuM — TBT (@thetournament) July 19, 2023

HBCUnited got off to a hot start in the opening minutes of the game, going on a 9-2 run.

They would hold the lead until the final minutes of the quarter when In The Lab tied the game at 19-19 to end the period.

After a close second quarter, In The Lab would turn the game completely in their favor in the third outscoring HBCUnited 30-12 on their way to victory.

Former Benedict forward Tajh Green was the only player for HBCUnited to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while adding five rebounds.