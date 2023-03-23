You might also like

Howard A. Feggins was named the new head football coach at Saint Augustine’s Thursday during a press conference hosted by the school’s athletic department.

Feggins, a former defensive back at the University of North Carolina and in the NFL with the New York Giants and New England Patriots, was most recently the offensive coordinator for Fayetteville State where the team won the CIAA championship last season. He was also the offensive coordinator for the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

According to SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, Feggins’ leadership, experience, mentorship skills, and football philosophy align well with the university’s mission.

SAU Dean of Collegiate Athletics and Exercise Science Dr. Lin Dawson, also the acting athletic director, called Feggins a “Transformational Leader” and the top choice for the position after a national search.

Before joining Fayetteville State, Feggins served as an assistant football coach at Colorado State University-Pueblo for four seasons from 2018-2021, where he helped the team win the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) championship and mentored several successful players.

He has also been a head coach at Warren Central High School in Kentucky and runs his own consulting firm, SACS Sports, LLC.

Feggins graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1987 with a degree in education. He and his wife, Renee, have two sons, Kevin and Jensen.