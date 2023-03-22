Black College Football teams are beginning preparations for the 2023 season in earnest and that includes spring football games across the four NCAA HBCU conferences and other leagues that have HBCU members.
Below is a list of teams who have confirmed dates for their spring football games. The list will be updated as more teams confirm their dates with us.
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|Alcorn State
|April 1, 2023
|Southern University
|April 1, 2023
|Alabama A&M
|April 8, 2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|April 9, 2023
|Alabama State
|April 15, 2023
|Florida A&M
|April 15, 2023
|Jackson State
|April 15, 2023
|Texas Southern
|April 15, 2023
|Grambling State
|April 22, 2023
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|April 22, 2023
|Bethune Cookman
|April 22, 2023
|Prairie View A&M
|April 22, 2023
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Howard University
|April 15, 2023
|Morgan State University
|April 15, 2023
|Norfolk State University
|April 15, 2023
|North Carolina Central
|April 15, 2023
|South Carolina State
|April 15, 2023
|Delaware State
|April 22, 2023
|Colonial Athletic Association
|North Carolina A&T
|April 1, 2023
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Tennessee State
|April 15, 2023
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Albany State
|April 1, 2023
|Benedict College
|April 8, 2023
|Allen University
|April 15, 2023
|Lane College
|April 15, 2023
|Miles College
|April 15, 2023
|Central State University
|April 22, 2023
|Kentucky State University
|April 22, 2023
|Morehouse College
|April 22, 2023
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Elizabeth City State
|April 15, 2023
|Virginia Union
|April 15, 2023
Leave a Reply