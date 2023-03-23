You might also like

Philander Smith guard Myia Yelder was named to the 2023 NAIA All-America Team as an honorable mention.

The Conway, Ark. junior helped to lead the Panthers to a 23-7 overall record and a 12-3 third-place finish in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

Although PSC came up short in the GCAC title game, falling in a tightly contested matchup to Rust College, 51-50, the team’s body of work on the season was enough to garner an at-large bid to the NAIA Tournament. The tournament appearance was a first in program history.

🚨Attention Panther Nation!!🚨 Our very own @myiayelder2_ was named to the NAIA All American Team as a Honorable Mention!! Congratulations Myia on your accomplishment!🔰💚💛 pic.twitter.com/PgpxPU0NPK — Philander Athletics (@PhilanderSports) March 22, 2023

Welder led Philander Smith in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game and topping 20 points nine times.

However, she did her best work in conference play, elevating her scoring to 17.7 points per game and also her efficiency, shooting 48.7% from the floor, 43.2% on threes, and 84.8% from the foul line, against GCAC opponents, including a 33-point performance against Fisk on Feb. 11.