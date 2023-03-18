You might also like

Home games against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foes North Carolina Central and in-state rival Morgan State, a pair of battles against FBS squads, along with contests against Hampton and Morehouse highlight the 2023 Howard University football schedule.

Coming off a share of the 2022 MEAC Championship, Howard will begin its season with a road game at Eastern Michigan (Sept. 2). Following that contest, the Bison will host Morehouse (Sept. 9) in its home opener.

Howard faces long-time rival Hampton on Sept. 16, in The District.

Following a bye, Howard will hit the road for three straight games against Robert Morris (Sept. 30), Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference (Oct. 7) and Harvard (Oct. 14).

The Bison will host three of its five conference contests, beginning with Norfolk State (Oct. 21) at Greene Stadium.

Other home MEAC contests for Howard include two straight against North Carolina Central (Nov. 11) and Morgan State (Nov. 18) on Senior Day. The NC Central contest should be one of the most anticipated conference matchups as the Bison shared the 2022 MEAC Championship title with the Eagles.

Howard’s road MEAC contests will be against Delaware State (Oct. 28) and South Carolina State (Nov. 4).

Last season, head coach Larry Scott and the Bison won five games in a season for the first time since 2017 (7-4) and a MEAC title since 1993.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics