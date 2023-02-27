An apparent game-winning 3-point shot by Alabama State guard Eric Coleman that was waved off by game officials in the final seconds of Saturday’s game versus rival Alabama A&M should have counted, the SWAC ruled.

Coleman’s shot with 4.1 seconds left in regulation was nullified by referees in what was an eventual 55-50 win by the Bulldogs.

After a review of the sequence, the SWAC on Monday determined it had found what was described as an “incorrect adjudication of the playing rules.”

Here is a statement from the SWAC on its decision:

Alabama State’s Eric Coleman converted a successful three-point shot attempt with 4.1 seconds on the game clock subsequently giving ASU a 53-51 lead. Upon the officials’ review of the play, it was determined that a flagrant 1 foul occurred prior to the shot attempt with 6.9 seconds remaining in regulation. The successful three-point basket was incorrectly negated. The correct ruling should have awarded Alabama State the successful three-point field goal and assessed the flagrant 1 foul against ASU subsequently awarding Alabama A&M two free throws and the ensuing possession of the ball. Per section 11-2.1 d 3 of the NCAA Rule Book, when it is determined that a flagrant 1 or 2 personal foul, a flagrant 2 contact technical foul or a fight did occur within the prescribed time frame, the infraction(s) should be penalized, and play shall be resumed by awarding the ball to the offended team where the stoppage of play occurred to review the flagrant act. Any previous activity before the monitor review shall not be canceled or nullified. When it is determined that a flagrant 1 or 2 personal foul, a flagrant 2 contact technical foul or a fight did not occur within the prescribed timeframe, play shall be resumed where the stoppage of play occurred to review the act. The SWAC has taken the appropriate corrective actions with the officiating crew for the contest and has communicated these findings with both respective member institutions.

It is unclear what the outcome would have been if the sequence had been initially ruled correctly by SWAC game officials The conference standings as of Monday registered Alabama A&M with a win and Alabama State with its fourth straight loss.