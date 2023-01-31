You might also like

The Howard University men’s basketball team earned its sixth straight win after another blowout victory against South Carolina State University, 100-74, at Burr Gymnasium.

With the win, HU (14-10, 6-1 MEAC) remains atop of the league standings with Maryland Eastern Shore.

Another night of major contributions from multiple Bison, including all five starters reaching double figures in scoring.

Junior forward Jordan Wood led the team with 18 points while second-year Bison guard Elijah Hawkins had another double-double with 17 points and 10 assists.

“My team needs me to distribute the ball and score for us to win,” said Hawkins postgame. “When I get my teammates involved, that opens up my scoring. So, it’s a good recipe for us to win games”

The Bison played another physical game inside Burr Gym. With high intensity from the opening whistle, Howard went up double digits with nearly 10 minutes left before intermission, 24-13.

In the first half, HU shot over 55 percent (16-of-29) and held an 11-point advantage at the break, 46-35.

While South Carolina State came out strong in the second half, it still was not enough to catch up to the Bison’s speed of play. Howard finished the second half shooting over 69 percent (18-of-26) from field goal range, including 73 percent (8-of-11) from downtown.

Sophomore guard Marcus Dockery (Washington) had 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from long range while redshirt junior forward Steve Settle, III and five-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Week freshman forward Shy Odom filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six dimes six boards and a pair of steals.

“Even though I’m young, I’m still a leader,” Odom stated. “The more energy I play with, the more it helps our team and gives us energy to win. My role is to be a guy that just brings an energy to the game so that we can get the win.”

Second-year Bison guard Bryce Harris netted 10 points off the bench.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics