BALTIMORE, Md. — Taylor Addison recorded a double-double and led three Morgan State players in double figures with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Bears remained unbeaten in MEAC play with a 76-65 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Monday evening at Hill Field House.

The Bears improved to 13-6 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Addison was 8-for-12 from the floor and hit five of her seven 3-point attempts. Joining Addison in double figures were Charlene Shepherd (19 points) and Ja’Niah Henson (16).

Ariana Seawell led UMES (5-15, 1-5 MEAC) with 20 points off the bench.

After the win, the MSU Twitter account wanted to send a message to UMES.

Courtesy: Morgan State Athletics