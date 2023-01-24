Wearing a three-piece blue suit and gold tie as an accent to match the color scheme of Albany State University, new head football coach Quinn Gray, introduced himself to the school and the lofty expectations he had for the program.

For Gray, who spent the last two seasons as a senior offensive analyst at Memphis, it is an opportunity to live the long-held dream of being a college head coach.

Gray was a standout player as a quarterback at Florida A&M, leading the school to back-to-back MEAC titles in 2000 and 2001, with postseason births in both seasons.

Gray left FAMU as the Rattlers’ all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), pass completions (562), and TD passes (57) for the NFL.

Gray, 43, was hired last month to replace Gabe Giardina, who was named the new head coach at Division I Charleston Southern University.

“I realized for me, the HBCU experience was something near and dear to me,” Quinn said. “When the opportunity came for me to be part of this rich tradition, I had no choice but to be a part. I look forward to doing great things here.

Gray said he understands the HBCU experience because of his intimate work within it as a player and coach. This challenge — whatever it may be — is something he embraces.

“I have experience here and I know what to expect,” he said. “Having and knowing the expectation is tremendous when it comes down to being here. We are a little different and we have to treat it as that.”