The Prairie View A&M football team will face an FBS opponent for the first time since 2021 when the Panthers take on SMU on Sept. 16, 2023, the SMU football program announced Tuesday.

The contest will be the first time the two Texas schools have faced off against each other on the football field.

SMU is one of three nonconference opponents that Prairie View will play at the beginning of the 2023 season.

SMU will join PV’s nonconference schedule that includes Abilene Christian, who the Panthers will play for the second straight year, and Houston Christian, who the Panthers face for the first time since the school changed its name from Houston Baptist.

Meanwhile, SMU will be playing against an HBCU program for the first time since 1983 when the Mustangs played Grambling State, coached by Hall of Famer Eddie Robinson.

The last FBS opponent Prairie View played was against Texas A&M in a 52-3 loss.