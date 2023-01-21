Winston-Salem, NC — Tyler Foster and Cress Worthy combined to score 33 total points – 60 percent of Fayetteville State’s points – but in the final minutes of the game, the Broncos fell to the Winston-Salem Rams 56-55 on the road Saturday.

The Broncos (11-10, 6-3 CIAA, 2-1 South) had three players score in double figures, led by Foster, who had 21 points. Worthy tacked on 12 points and four assists and Kaleb Coleman chipped in as well with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Rams (13-5, 5-4 CIAA, 2-1 South) were led by Jaylon Gibson, who scored 16 points, and Samage Teel, who finished with nine points and ten rebounds.

“I thought it was a terrific game and both teams played extremely hard,” said Head Coach Luke D’Alessio. “It wasn’t a lot of scoring and that’s because both teams are the two top defensive teams in the league. So, it was a great game and we had some chances but we didn’t execute. It was tough having those turnovers down the stretch.”

Fayetteville State out-rebounded Winston-Salem 28-21 in Saturday’s game, led by Coleman’s eight boards. The Broncos also grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

After falling behind 17-12, Fayetteville State went on a 7-0 run with 8:36 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Coleman, to take a 19-17 lead. The Broncos then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 31-27.

Winston-Salem kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 45-40 advantage before Fayetteville State went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Foster’s three, to seize a 47-45 lead with 9:47 to go in the contest. Winston-Salem re-asserted control, outscoring the Broncos 11-8 the rest of the way to hand Fayetteville State the 56-55 loss.

Tyler Foster’s layup with 3:04 left in the game gave the Broncos a 55-54 lead. After losing the opportunity to extend the lead with two minutes remaining due to a turnover, WSSU’s Issac Parson hit a jumper to regain the advantage with 1:36 left. The Broncos would then miss three attempts for the victory.

Courtesy: Fayetteville State Athletics