Shaun Doss scored 23 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Southern 62-55 on Saturday night to hand the Jaguars their first loss in SWAC play.

Doss added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (9-11, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware scored nine points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line. Ismael Plet shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (9-10, 5-1) were led by DeSean Woods, who recorded 12 points. Brion Whitley, the current SWAC Player of the Week, added 11 points for Southern.

In addition, Tyrone Lyons had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. The loss broke the Jaguars’ five-game winning streak. UAPB is now riding a 5-game winning streak.