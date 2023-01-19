The reigning SIAC champion Benedict Tigers will be without a key member of their team in their quest to repeat as quarterback Eric Phoenix has announced he is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Phoenix has been with Benedict since 2019 and has been the team’s full-time starter in each of the past two seasons.

He compiled 4,400 passing yards completing 64% of his passes and scoring 32 touchdowns along with eight rushing touchdowns in his three seasons with Benedict. He has been named to the All-SIAC Second Team in each of the past two seasons.

Thank you Benedict 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/nKyWJRNzCC — Eric J Phoenix (@Eric7Phoenix) January 19, 2023

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position,” Phoenix said in a post on Twitter. “Without Him, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank Benedict for giving me the opportunity to play football and get a degree.

“I am truly grateful for the education and athletic achievements earned during my time at Benedict College. The relationships, life lessons, and motivation for success have prepared me for the next chapter in my life.”

In Phoenix’s first full season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the team improved their record from 1-9 in 2019 to 5-5 in the 2021 season (although he missed three games due to injury).

This all culminated this past year as he helped Benedict record their first undefeated regular season in school history and went on to win their first-ever SIAC championship.

In the SIAC championship game, Phoenix had his best performance of the year recording 313 passing yards completing 66% of his passes, and scoring two touchdowns. He also had 91 rushing yards on 11 attempts and a touchdown.