After more than a month of silence since he was named Bethune-Cookman coach, Ed Reed unexpectedly spent Sunday venting his frustration about HBCU dealings and then critics who chided him for it.

It all started Sunday morning when Reed, who was hired by B-CU on Dec. 27, suggested that HBCUs needed help and were being held back, in part, because of administrators who displayed — in his words — “broken mentalities.”

The Tik Tok video went viral online, with varying opinions about what Reed said. Many agreed. Others, however, thought the Pro Football Hall of Famer crossed the line.

Reed later on Sunday responded to the feedback he thought was misplaced.

“But I’m muttin’ us. Man, get out of here man. I should leave? he said while riding on a golf cart on the B-CU campus. “I’m not even under contract doing this. I’m muttin’ us? Get outta (here), man. They muttin’ me.”

Reed — in an expletive-filled rant — when onto say that he and football players had to clean trash from the campus grounds

“Now I’m out here with the football team picking up trash,” he screamed. … These m—– f—— didn’t clean my office when I got here.

“(I don’t) need no g-d d— donors to come ou help out. People just want money. That’s why I don’t f — with social networks. F –k outta here, man.”

In an earlier video, Reed said former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was right about how dire the situations at HBCUs are.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed said. “All y’all out there with y’all opinions full of crap. Don’t know s— but needless to say.”