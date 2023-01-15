Ed Reed hasn’t been formally introduced as Bethune-Cookman head coach just yet, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer has already expressed frustration with the school.

Speaking on a recent social media live stream, Reed explained that HBCUs suffer from “broken mentalities” as one of the reasons they are behind.

“We’re going to try to help y’all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I’m just here to help here first,” Reed said on a TikTok stream. “I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that.”

Reed, who was announced as Bethune-Cookman as coach on Dec. 27 in place of Terry Sims, said former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was right about how dire the situations at HBCUs are.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed said. “All y’all out there with y’all opinions full of crap. Don’t know s—— but needless to say.”

Bethune Cookman HC Ed Reed speaks on HBCUs pic.twitter.com/ELDoaVS2L2 — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

Reed also revealed he has not been working under a contract as the two sides work to complete a deal.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people that have been here in freaking years,” said Reed.”And I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.”