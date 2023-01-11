You might also like

Saint Augustine’s University lost its football coach and athletic director on Wednesday but will gain a JV team.

David Bower stepped down as head football coach and position as athletic director “effective immediately” in an unexpected move, the school announced.

Defensive coordinator Stephen Tate will serve as interim head coach and Lin Lawson was elevated to athletic director.

A national search for both vacancies is underway, Saint Augustine’s said.

“I would like to commend Coach Bowser for his leadership in the athletic department and love for our student-athletes, SAU President Dr. Christine McPhail said. “I would like to ask the entire university community to join me in wishing Coach Bowser success in his future endeavors.”

Bowser was 2-15 overall at SAU after taking the job in 2021.

The school also announced that will implement a JV football program with the purpose of using “faculty mentors, concentrate on skill development and football IQ, and introduce a life skills program.”

Several HBCUs have similar programs within the framework of their athletic departments.