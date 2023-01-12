You might also like

The Albany State Golden Rams’ backfield got a huge boost as they have added former three-star Colorado State recruit Kyjuan Herndon.

Coming out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Herndon was a highly touted talent in the 2020 recruiting class. He received offers from Cincinnati, UConn, Georgia Southern, Ole Miss, Maryland, and Florida State.

After initially committing to Ole Miss and then Maryland, the three-star running back finally settled on committing to play for Colorado State.

Herndon spent two seasons with CSU without playing a single game for the team. He saw his first taste of college action at the JUCO level playing for Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

In eight games this past season, Herndon tallied 323 yards on 68 carries scoring three touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 22 yards and returned nine kickoffs for 186 yards.

Albany State is entering its first season under new head coach Quinn Gray who is replacing Gabe Giardina after he resigned from the position to accept a job at Charleston Southern.

This past year, the Golden Rams finished with a modest record of 7-3 including 5-2 in SIAC play, but had their streak of three consecutive conference championship appearances snapped.