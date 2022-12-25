You might also like

After a career at Norfolk State that included an All-MEAC selection, defensive back Brandon Savage has committed to Morgan State on Christmas Day.

Before entering the transfer portal in November, Savage, compiled 122 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 19 passes defended.

Savage joins a Morgan State defense that allowed 27.8 per contest in 2022, the fourth-highest in the MEAC and the fifth-most passing yards, at 203 per game.