After a career at Norfolk State that included an All-MEAC selection, defensive back Brandon Savage has committed to Morgan State on Christmas Day.
Before entering the transfer portal in November, Savage, compiled 122 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions and 19 passes defended.
Committed🙏🏾🎄 pic.twitter.com/2NCLUOQgFS
— Brandon Savage🎸 (@_B1GG1E) December 25, 2022
Savage joins a Morgan State defense that allowed 27.8 per contest in 2022, the fourth-highest in the MEAC and the fifth-most passing yards, at 203 per game.
